Creola man arrested on rape, sodomy charges in Spanish Fort

Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A Creola man has been arrested on a rape charge in Baldwin County. Jacob Alexander Bunch was booked into the Baldwin County Jail on several charges, including sodomy.

WKRG News 5 has learned the rape charge dates back to an alleged crime that occurred last year in Spanish Fort.

Spanish Fort Police haven’t released any further details, but we will update this story as we learn more.

