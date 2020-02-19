Credit card stolen from restaurant, used at Spanish Fort Best Buy

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Spanish Fort Police are searching for the two people seen entering a Best Buy store last week. Police say they used a stolen credit card at the store.

The incident occurred on February 11th.

Call 251-626-4914 if you have any information.

The female was wearing a Florida State Seminoles cap. The card was stolen from a restaurant in the area.

