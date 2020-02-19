Credit card stolen from restaurant, used at Spanish Fort Best Buy

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) -- When it comes to achievements, it's hard to top being named Surgeon General of the United States. But long before President Barack Obama picked Dr. Regina Benjamin to be the country's leading physician in 2009, the Daphne native made national headlines for being an everyday hero in Readers Digest, for making house calls, taking out mortgages to build her bayou clinic after hurricanes, for maxing out her credit cards, and moonlighting to pay for medicine her patients couldn't afford.

After serving as the country's 18th Surgeon General, she has returned to Bayou La Batre and formed the Gulf States Health Policy Center, a non-profit organization that studies how health policy affects health outcomes in the entire Gulf Coast Region. While giving WKRG News 5's Rose Ann Haven a tour of the facility, a homeless disabled shrimper showed up to the rear of the building asking for her to check his leg recovery after being run over while on his bicycle at a nearby hotel.