UPDATE (9:24 p.m.): Officials with the ALEA said one lane has opened up for traffic.

UPDATE (8:35 p.m.): Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the interstate will be closed for “an undetermined amount of time.” Traffic will be diverted at Exit 31.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A crash on I-65 has caused the interstate to be shut down near mile marker 35 in Bay Minette, according to officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials with BCSO said there are four vehicles involved and the interstate has been completely shut down. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story when more information is available.