SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A “moderate crash” on I-10 westbound near Exit 30 delayed traffic on the Bayway Monday afternoon, according to the ALGO Traffic Twitter account.

ALGO traffic cameras showed slow but moving traffic at 4 p.m.

According to the ALGO Twitter account, the crash occurred near Exit 30 and drivers were to “expect moderate delays.”

For the latest local traffic conditions, check the WKRG News 5 Live Traffic Map.