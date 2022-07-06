ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a crash involving a semi-truck and a train in Atmore.

The crash happened Wednesday, July 6, causing a roadblock at Atmosphere Road near Jacks Springs Road in Atmore.

Currently, it is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash or what caused it. ALEA troopers will continue to investigate the crash, which happened at 10:22 a.m. Troopers do not know when the road will reopen.