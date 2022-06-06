FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters were called to a crash that killed one person in Fort Morgan.

The person was killed after a vehicle and RV were involved in a head-on collision along Fort Morgan Road Monday evening.

The Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department confirmed that one person was killed in the crash Monday, June 6. The crash happened at about 6 p.m. at Fort Morgan Road between Pine Beach trail and Mobile Street.

Two others survived the crash, but it is unknown if they suffered any injuries. Currently, one lane is blocked and traffic is moving slowly.