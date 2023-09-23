ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A crash early Saturday morning cuts power to dozens of homes in central Baldwin County. It appeared at least one sedan crashed into a utility pole on Krchak Lane near the intersection of Palmer Street, south of Highway 104. Power crews were on the scene as well as members of the Robertsdale Fire Department and Police Department.

Power crews were in the middle of replacing at least one damaged power pole. The crash happened sometime before 1 a.m. It’s not clear what may have caused the crash or how badly anyone was hurt. We contacted Robertsdale Police Saturday morning but a dispatcher had no further information. The utility work cut power to at least two subdivisions along Palmer Street and Krchak Lane. There’s no word when power may be restored.