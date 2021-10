UPDATE (10/14/21 10:14 p.m.) — The roadway is open, according to a news release from the ALEA.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) troopers responded to a crash that caused a road closure Oct. 23 in Baldwin County.

A single vehicle crash has caused U.S. 90 to close, according to a news release from the ALEA.

ALEA troopers are on scene assisting with traffic control.

The driver’s condition is currently unknown.