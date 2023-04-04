MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A moderate crash has caused heavy traffic on the westbound side of the Bayway, according to the ALGO Traffic map.

The left lane and left shoulder are blocked by the crash. It occurred near Exit 35 in Daphne. Cameras show cars at a standstill and inching along the Bayway.

Drivers may want to seek an alternate route. The Causeway is open and does not show any traffic, according to the ALGO Traffic map.

WKRG News 5 has contacted the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to get more details about the crash. We will update this story when more information is available.