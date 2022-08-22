UPDATE (8:48 p.m.): WKRG News 5 is on scene of the crash. One person was confirmed dead.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is on scene of a crash that is causing road blockages in Baldwin County.

Currently, both lanes of Alabama 59 near Baldwin County Road 36 are blocked. Troopers were called to the scene after two vehicles crashed around 7:32 p.m. It is unknown how long the road closures will last.

Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.