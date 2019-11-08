Cracking down on speeders on Hwy. 112

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It seems to be a common complaint for residents in the Gateswood community that live along Highway 112 in Baldwin County, especially those near those deadly crashes early Wednesday morning near the Perdido River Bridge. Big rigs driving too fast. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says they are doing something about it.

Highway 112 in Baldwin County bears the scars of the most recent crashes involving 18-wheelers. “That is not the first fatality out here and it won’t be the last as long as these semi-trucks run like they do through here.”

David Corley says the crashes that took two lives Wednesday was bound to happen. Big rigs, he says, are going way too fast on this two-lane road. “It’s terrible we can’t even pull out of a driveway without getting run over almost.”

News 5 brought those concerns to Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack. “We have worked that several times this year and in fact, we already had one scheduled that we worked this week.”

Since January 1, he says, his deputies have made 230 traffic stops. “Initially we are looking for speeders, large rigs, large vehicles that are speeding because that is your most obvious. We also look for safety equipment violations.”

Prior to Wednesday’s fatal wrecks, 155 traffic tickets had been issued. Corley says more needs to be done. “They need to be seen…there is one right there but that’s the first time in months that we’ve seen a deputy out here.”

