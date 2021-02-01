COVID vaccine drive-thru clinic at Owa in Foley Tuesday, Thursday

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A maze of barricades and cones, transforming a parking lot at Owa into the next massive COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Baldwin County.

“We feel like it will move quickly and smoothly,” says Jenny Kilpatrick with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

For Shirley Neil, this clinic may be the answer after weeks of frustration. “We tried to get in Daphne and it was such a big mess.” So she came a day early, “To scope it out cause we’ve never really been here so I don’t even know where we’re supposed to go.”

A map of the area, released by Owa, shows traffic patterns for those wanting vaccines and those just wanting to visit the park. Anyone looking for the clinic should start at the Foley Event Center according to Kilpatrick. “A parking lot in the Event Center where you will get your registration packet, you’ll be screened to make sure you meet the criteria for the clinics this week, you’ll get your paperwork and you will be directed into the vaccination area.”

Those eligible are folks 75 and older, first responders and health care workers. They hope to vaccinate a thousand people each day.

There will be four lanes, one lane for second doses and three lanes for first doses. Shirley Neil plans to be in one of them. “I want one of those shots.”

The clinics run Tuesday and Thursday from 9 till 3 on a first come, first serve basis.