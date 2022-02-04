ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — When Baldwin County students headed back to class after the Winter break, a surge in COVID cases came with them. By the second week of January, the number of students and staff impacted by COVID had tripled.

“Our system has been stretched to a breaking point,” said Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler. “But, our employees never gave up.”

It wasn’t just students and teachers sidelined, so were support staff like cafeteria workers and bus drivers. “Our bus drivers, our bus mechanics were driving buses and fixing buses. Our administrators were jumping back on the buses. Our administrators were helping in the cafeteria,” said Tyler.

With all those absences Tyler said there was a real threat some schools would have to close simply from the lack of staff but fortunately this month the numbers are improving. “It’s trending down. We’re excited. I look at the numbers every day.”

With COVID, there are no guarantees but there is reason to be optimistic, according to Tyler, at least for now. “I’m feeling good about it but anytime you feel good, you wake up the next morning and here comes some other kind of name but we’ll deal with it.”

One day last month almost 800 students and staff were out of school. Compare that to Friday and there were only 23 Covid-related absences.