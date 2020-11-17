COVID related absences rise in Baldwin County schools

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The numbers are alarming, more peaks than valleys in a pandemic.

Inside school walls Baldwin County students and staff adhere to strict COVID safety protocols but exposure to the virus is inevitable. “I can’t control what goes on outside our school building,” says superintendent Eddie Tyler. “My plea or request is our communities need to get back to what we were practicing early on and wear a mask, social distance, watch where your children are going in groups.”

The latest numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health confirms seven cases of COVID-19 in Baldwin County Schools compared to 37 in Mobile County. “If we felt like their children were at risk, we would take the necessary steps to make sure we close the doors or segregated a school from exposure,” says Tyler.

Meanwhile, the protocols set at the beginning of the school year are still in place; buildings are cleaned before and after school, buses sanitized, masks are required and social distancing, “but right now we need help as a school system we need help from outside our school walls,” adds Tyler.

