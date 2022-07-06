BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Back in January, there were long lines waiting for testing as the Omicron variant of COVID was rampant in Baldwin County. That is not the case now, but the numbers are going up.

“We are seeing the numbers ticking up over the last couple of months,” said Jenny Kilpatrick with the Alabama Department of Public Health. “As of right now we are at about a 30 percent positivity rate in Baldwin County. The state average is about 27 percent. We are a little bit higher than that.”

Baldwin County was listed as having a “high” community level of COVID-19, according to Alabama’s COVID-19 Dashboard Hub. With summer travel at an all-time high, another surge is possible.

“Anytime you have people together and the positivity rates are going up you do have concern that you are going to see more spread,” said Kilpatrick.

Currently, 517 patients are hospitalized with COVID statewide. That compares to 202 just a month ago. Vaccinations and testing numbers have gone down, so it bears repeating what to do in case COVID becomes part of your life.

“Follow isolation and quarantine guidelines if you do test positive you need to stay home, stay away from other people there are guidelines on the CDC website for that a handy calculator there to help with that,” said Kilpatrick.

Common sense solutions for a virus that just won’t go away.

“It has been a major presence in our lives over the last couple of years, so we just continue to adapt and do the best we can,” says Kilpatrick.

Vaccinations and testing continue at the Health Department in Robertsdale every Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.