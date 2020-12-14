FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The first shipments of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine have arrived in Alabama with more deliveries expected Tuesday. Almost 41 thousand doses have been allotted to Alabama with almost five thousand of those doses divided between Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

“Yes, it is in our hands now,” says Dr. Daren Scroggie as 29 hundred doses of the Covid-19 vaccine arrive at Thomas Hospital in Baldwin County.

“There is not any magic in good medicine there is only science. So, the science behind this is very sound. Safety data behind it is very good.”

Dr. Scroggie is on the front lines of the fight. He says Thomas Hospital has one of the few super cold freezers in the area that is required to keep the Pfizer vaccine at minus 95 degrees. Vaccinations will start later this week using a call center to schedule appointments in hopes of stemming the rising tide of Covid cases. “Earmarked for nursing home patients, first responders, health care workers, high risk populations.”

The general public could see vaccinations available on a wider scale by late February to early March depending on the supply of vaccine. “I’m hoping this is a trickle that will turn into a gush,” says Dr. Scroggie. “So we’ll start with the low numbers and get some people vaccinated and hopefully that shows the general public this is a vaccine like any other vaccine.”

While Baldwin County was allotted 29 hundred doses, two thousand doses are headed to Mobile County. More shipments of the vaccine are expected to arrive Tuesday at twelve more hospitals around Alabama.

