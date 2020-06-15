COVID-19 numbers spike in Alabama

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A shopping center in south Baldwin County… where folks are going about their daily routines, “and I see less and less people wearing masks it seems like,” says Barbara Hall of Foley.

In the last 24 hours, more than a thousand additional cases of the virus have been recorded in Alabama.

“It’s important that we don’t spread this,” says Karen Risner from Florence, “and it is a spike and I think it has a lot to do with people getting back out again.”

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health agrees and attributes that increase to several factors including large groups gathering for the Memorial Day holiday. She says the crisis isn’t over. “If it hasn’t happened to your family or to you, you might think you have escaped the virus, we’re all susceptible.”

“I think the majority of the people are thinking we are good and just tired of it,” adds Hall. Judging by the number of people wearing masks in public places, that maybe true. “I think this whole thing has been overblown,” says Dale Haler in Foley, “I really do.”

Without a vaccine the only prescription for staying safe is the only thing that hasn’t changed during the crisis; wear a mask, wash your hands and stay six feet apart. “God gave you a brain,” says Risner, “and you have to use that and it’s up to us to protect ourselves.”

News Five did contact the Governor’s office for her response to the spike in numbers. Gov. Ivey says they continue to combat the virus and regain the footing and momentum we had just a few months ago. Her current “Safer at Home” order expires July 3.

LATEST STORIES