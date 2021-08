FILE – In this Monday, July 12, 2021, file photo, Karen Martin receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic hosted by James River Church West Campus in conjunction with Jordan Valley Community Health Center in Springfield, Mo. COVID-19 cases have doubled over the past three weeks, driven by the fast-spreading delta variant, lagging vaccination rates in some states and Fourth of July gatherings. The five states with the biggest two-week jump in cases per capita all had lower rates, Missouri, 45.9%; Arkansas, 43%, Nevada, 50.9%, Louisiana, 39.2% and Utah, 49.5%. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File)

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – Brett/Robinson Vacation Rentals will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The clinic will be held at 25050 Canal Road.

“This lunchtime clinic will hopefully allow all individuals interested to attend,” a press release read Tuesday morning.

This will be a drive-thru style clinic.