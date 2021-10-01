COVID-19 cases trending down in Baldwin County, but health officials warn that could change

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s the trend state health officials like to see. Fewer COVID-19 cases across Baldwin County over the last 30 days and hospitalizations are dropping, too.

But it may not be all good news

“We’re certainly happy to be down around 12 1/2 percent or so statewide, but really what this means is while we’ve had a decrease in hospitalizations, some of that has been accounted for by people passing away,” said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

She’s closely watching the numbers as they’re reported. Landers says we’re heading in the right direction, but she’s worried some may be letting their guard down too soon.

“My biggest concern is that if we don’t increase our vaccine rates and stay with our mitigation as we get into a colder season and more people getting together that Delta will surge back,” added Landers.

The mask requirement in Baldwin County Public Schools was dropped last week. Superintended Eddie Tyler cautions parents that could change again as the school year progresses.

Landers is urging everyone who’s eligible to get vaccinated. She was hoping schools would keep the mask policy in place a little longer. Her message this week is direct.

“Let’s keep kids universally masked in schools for now. Let’s make sure that we monitor our children in terms of signs and symptoms of COVID. Let’s get our kids vaccinated that are 12 and above,” she said.

COVID-19 transmission in Baldwin County remains high. There is an 8.2 percent positivity rate.