FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A couple’s pet red-footed tortoise is missing in Fairhope and they’re hoping you can help find him.

Hank escaped Monday and was last seen in the fruit and nut area near downtown Fairhope in the vicinity of Echo Lane and Southern Run.

Hank is described as 10 pounds and a little over a foot long. His owners tell us he is responsive to his name when called.

If you spot Hank, you’re asked to call Susannah at (251) 725-4120.