Couple pulling community together to help homeless in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a topic not talked about much in Baldwin County, but Dave and April Singleton are hoping to change that.

“I think we can talk about this in a way that shows look, we can help those who need some help without damaging the image. In fact, it can add to the image as people who care about their own community,” said Dave Singleton.

He is a chaplain at Mobile’s Waterfront Mission. He says the homeless population is growing, and even though he’s not representing the organization in Baldwin County, he sees the issues firsthand and is volunteering his time to come up with a solution.

“We’re still struggling with COVID, we’ve had people displaced because of Hurricane Sally,” he added.

The short term goal isn’t to build a homeless shelter in Baldwin County. The couple wants to bring people together who can help provide jobs, financial assistance or short term housing to those who need it. A meeting was held last Friday at First Baptist Church of Robertsdale to discuss the topic with residents who want to get involved.

“There are people in this county that have a job and live in their car. It happens more than you know,” said Singleton.

The couple’s first meeting attracted nearly 30 residents, but they say the word is quickly spreading about their efforts.

“There are several people helping with utilities and rent,” he continued.

With the community’s help they’re hoping to compile a list of those who need assistance and to make sure those on the verge of becoming homeless are taken care of. They say many people are living paycheck to paycheck and becoming homeless can happen quickly. The couple is planning a another meeting in May.

For more information please email chaplaindavebaldwincounty@gmail.com.