Couple kayaking from Georgia to Fort Morgan eyes developing weather

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The developing storm system is top of mind for a Birmingham couple taking on a 651-mile kayaking quest from Georgia to Fort Morgan.

“My first thought was I’m not going anywhere near it,” said Paula Tucker.

She and her husband Shelby docked at Mullet Point Park in Fairhope Monday, about 36 miles away from their final destination.

But the disturbance developing in the Tropics has them leery.

“We’ve been watching the weather really frequently. Every time we take a break it seems like we’re pulling the app up and just checking the radar,” said Shelby.

They plan on hugging the shoreline all the way to Fort Morgan, because they don’t want to take any chances.

“We don’t want to get caught out anywhere we can’t get to shore safely,” Shelby said.

This is just the latest of this duo’s grand adventures.

“A bucket-list item for sure,” said Paula.

They hope to depart for Fort Morgan by 7 a.m. Tuesday. Be sure to stay with News 5 to keep up with the Tuckers’ journey.