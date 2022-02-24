BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It has begun, the U-turns, run-arounds, the confusion. On the first day of the eight-month project to build a roundabout at the intersection of County Roads 32 and 13, motorists were driving around barricades, backing up and backtracking to get where they were going.

“I think it’s a waste of taxpayer money, a traffic light would have been more efficient,” said Calvin Hagle, who has lived here for decades. His driveway is now a popular turnaround as folks realize their normal route has been shut down.

“All they had was black bags over the road signs. There’s nothing that tells you there’s a detour,” says Larry Stanley who was just trying to take his normal route to his favorite lunch spot. “I knew they were going to do this. I didn’t think they were starting until this Friday but evidently, I was wrong.”

Any time you start a new project there are growing pains which includes where do you put the “Road Closed” signs which is something that the folks over at Saraceno’s restaurants took issue with.

“It’s not that it doesn’t sit well, they’ll fix it,” and they did. Marta Davis owns Saraceno’s and considers the round-about the price of progress. “It’s something that has to be done. It’s needed for the schools, for the businesses for everything that is growing around here.”

Motorists will have plenty of time to get used to detours and adjusting to the disruption of their routines, the project is scheduled to be finished by October 31st but engineers are hopeful it will be completed sooner.