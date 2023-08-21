SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Spanish Fort Estates had two confirmed cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis over the last several weeks, according to family members of those affected. A 7-year-old girl passed away from E.E.E., while a 72-year-old man remains in the ICU.

“Anytime you have something that affects the livelihood and the lifestyle of a community you’ve got to look into it, you’ve got to make sure you’re doing the right things,” said Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan.

These cases are prompting city and county leaders to aggressively fight the mosquito problem.

“We got notifications Friday afternoon from the CDC. We had to sort of wait until we got that before we could move forward. We reached out to the county immediately and the spraying service that the county uses. Started spraying Friday night, we sprayed again this morning. It’ll be a continued effort until we can identify all the sources that are out there,” he explained.

E.E.E. is an extremely rare disease caused by a virus spread by an infected mosquito. The Centers For Disease Control said an average of only 11 human cases are reported each year in the U.S.

The family of the resident still being treated says he hasn’t walked or spoken in more than two weeks. They’ve asked that we not publish his name, but say he’s relied on a ventilator since being admitted to the hospital on Aug. 5 and soon they expect he’ll be transferred to a treatment center in Atlanta.

According to the CDC, the disease is fatal in approximately 30% of people, while others suffer ongoing neurological problems. Mayor Mike McMillan says he’s taking this situation seriously and crews will continue spraying when they can.

“You can’t spray more than once a week because the mosquitos will build up an immunity to the spray,” said McMillan.

Once the mosquitos are tested this week county health officials will determine if any changes need to be made and what their next course of action will be.

We’ve reached out to officials with the Alabama Dept. of Public Health in Montgomery for comment, but so far we’ve not heard back.