ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — As concerts at The Wharf Amphitheater are coming to an end for the 2023 concert season, new concerts for the 2024 season are now being announced.

The Wharf officials said country pop singer Jordan Davis will headline there on Aug. 17, 2024. Special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke will also perform on The Wharf Amphitheater stage.

Some of Davis’ most popular songs include “Next Thing You Know,” “Singles You Up,” and “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot.”

Tenpenny sings, “Anything She Says,” “Drunk Me,” and “Truth About You,” and Cooke sings, “Never Til Now” and “It’s Been A Year.”

There is still one concert left for the 2023 season and that is HARDY, who is performing on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for Davis’ show went on sale Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m.