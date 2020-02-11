Council approves permit for 2020 Hangout Fest with conditions

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Though the road to approval was rockier this year, the Gulf Shores City Council went forward with approving Hangout Fest’s 2020 permit Tuesday afternoon.

While Hangout Fest is contracted to run in Gulf Shores through 2025, the festival still needs to go through an annual permit-approval process. Because of enhanced community complaints, as well as the fruition of more development projects in the city, city officials had some mandates they wanted Hangout to address before the city moved forward.

The conditions the permit was approved on are outlined here in the city’s pre-published agenda from last week. They include mandating Hangout to find a way to mitigate noise, manage attendees outside the festival grounds, and help area businesses.

