Cottonmouth snake bites dog in Spanish Fort, wildlife experts say animals are still displaced from Cristobal

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Tuesday night, Richard Ullo noticed his dog Buddy barking louder than usual. His attention fixed on a corner of the yard by the shovels.

“And I saw the snake rear its head up and strike at him and hit him in the face,” he said. A wildlife official later determined it was a cottonmouth. Ullo took Buddy to the vet emergency room in Mobile.

Buddy’s now at home, expected to recover.

J.J. McCool of Wildlife Solutions says this is something people need to continue to watch out for.

“When the water pushes them up, they move up to higher ground, so they’re displaced, so you maybe see them in areas you don’t normally find them,” he said. McCool has been responding to call after call to remove these animals. “What makes this a little more dangerous, especially with snakes, for cottonmouths, they’re out of their typical habitat also that they’re not used to being in, so they’re not feeling secure – they’re a little more aggressive.”

McCool says the animals will eventually make their way back home, but for the time being — pet parents should check their yards before letting kids or small dogs out.

