Corrections officer fired after Baldwin County inmate escapes

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — “This was not a planned event, it was an event of opportunity.”

A little more than two weeks ago, 41-year-old Jose Rosado-Ortiz got out of his bunk at the Baldwin County Jail around 2 a.m. to get some water, “and it looks like when he went to get water he recognized that the guard was not paying attention,” says Sheriff Hoss Mack. That’s when he made his move, leading to a manhunt and eventually to his recapture in the Crossroads community, and now, the termination of a corrections officer.

“The reason for termination: failure to act properly in the scope of his duty, basically inattention and couple of other violations of job performance that night,” Mack said.

The investigation also identified weaknesses in two fences. “So, he actually saw an opportunity and was able to get past the guard and able to get to the inner perimeter fence.” Rosado-Ortiz was able to go under it and then over an outer fence that had been compromised by an ongoing construction project. Both have since been corrected.

“Our policies and procedures were pretty solid,” Mack said. “It was the employee that didn’t follow the policies and procedures.”

That corrections officer has not been identified until he has had time to appeal his termination if he chooses. He had been a Baldwin County corrections officer for just over a year.

