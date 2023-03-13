GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — There are 40 schools out on spring break this week including the University of Alabama, Louisiana State University, and several Texas schools. They are not about to let a little cool weather interfere with their break from the books.

From bundled up clothing to bikinis, spring breakers are on the beaches of Baldwin County no matter how long it took to get here.

“Seventeen and a half to 18 hours straight,” says Austin Ziemer from Wisconsin. “No breaks,” he adds.

With temperatures only topping out in the 60s, a strong north wind makes it feel even cooler.

“It’s okay,” said senior Jordan Carson from UAB. “We hope for better but you take what you get.”

“I think it’s pretty warm,” said Ziemer. “It’s better than 30 degrees in Wisconsin, so this is awesome!”

The weather might not make for the perfect beach day, but it’s just the way you look at it according to Emily Burn from the University of Alabama.

“Rain or shine we are still out here,” said Burn. “It’s Spring Break! You’ve got to make the best of your day.”

What better way than at the beach? “We are relaxing, we are partying, we’re chilling, we are taking naps throughout the day and we are just living lavish,” adds Burn.

“We’ve been finding some nightlife around here so that’s been a really good time but literally the most amount of time we’ve spent is on the beach just relaxing, chilling.,” said Ziemer. “This place is beautiful so just spending time here.”

It technically may not be Spring just yet, but it’s certainly the break these students have been waiting for.