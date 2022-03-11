BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining WKRG News 5 from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on Friday was Andre Reed to show us a delicious packer brisket.

Brisket is one of the trickier foods to make, so Reed stopped by to give us a few tips before the BBQ & Blues event happening Saturday, March 12.

To start, before seasoning, trim the fat off the sides and top. Reed said that if the meat is cold, it’s easier to cut. Next, use olive oil before rubbing the brisket with seasoning. The seasoning should include black pepper, kosher salt, onion and garlic powder. Monitor the temperature with a meat thermometer and make sure internally your meat reaches 175 degrees. Once it gets to 175 degrees, take It out of the oven and wrap it in foil, then put it back in until it reaches 203 degrees. Then, cut across the grain.

If you want to try Reeds brisket for yourself, you can do so at the BBQ & Blues event Saturday.