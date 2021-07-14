Convicted rapist back in custody after brief escape in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — 46-year-old Jesse Tidwell, Jr. in handcuffs again after an hour-and-a-half run from the law.

“He was serving a 30-year sentence for rape,” said Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tolbert. “Obviously we do not want him running around in our neighborhoods.”

Just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Tidwell ran from his guards at North Baldwin Infirmary and into the nearby woods. “He was receiving medical treatment escaped from the guards crossed Hand Ave across from the hospital to a wooded area,” said Tolbert. Six blocks were shut down while law enforcement from the city, county, and state swarmed the area.

Tracking dogs and a helicopter were also called in to help. An hour and a half later, the dogs found him at the school systems bus barn off Highway 287. “He was found in a square wooden box hidden in there and the dogs tracked exactly to that location.”

Tidwell has been returned to Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore.