Controlled burn at Gulf State Park Monday

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – A prescribed burn will be taking place in south Baldwin County on Monday. Gulf State Park will be conducting a burn starting this morning along Eagle Loop, Lakeview Trail and Highway 135.
The fire will help control invasive plants and eliminate some of the underbrush in the area.
