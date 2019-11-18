Controlled burn at Gulf State Park Monday

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – A prescribed burn will be taking place in south Baldwin County on Monday. Gulf State Park will be conducting a burn starting this morning along Eagle Loop, Lakeview Trail and Highway 135.

The fire will help control invasive plants and eliminate some of the underbrush in the area.

