ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Forestry Commission will be conducting a controlled burn of roughly 90 acres at the Gulf State Park Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Orange Beach Fire Department.

The OBFD said this will be monitored by AFC personnel and GSP personnel. The post said City of Orange Beach personnel will also be available to “assist if needed.”

The controlled burn will take place where the blue outline on the map is located below. The post said the burn is weather permitting.