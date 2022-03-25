GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Island National Seashore announced a control burn is scheduled to occur in National Live Oaks Area next week.

The GINS said the burn will take place between Sunday, March 27 through Wednesday, March 30, and will only occur if specific conditions are met. The burn is scheduled each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors and residents can find out more information here. Residents will also be notified of the burn in the mail.

GINS says the controlled burn is to maintain the ecosystem of the Longleaf pine habitats, which protects several protected species. The national seashore has developed small burn blocks, to mitigate potential community impact. A ground ignition will be used to limit smoke and help provide maximum control of the burn areas.