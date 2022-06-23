DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Utilities went to Facebook to announce that a contractor had recently broken one of the water lines at the Walmart in Daphne.

Crews of Daphne Utilities are on the scene trying to fix the issue and repair the line. The Facebook post also stated that the north entrance of the Walmart is currently closed while repairs are being made. It is unclear at this time how long this repair will take.

The only location affected by this water line break is the Murphy USA gas station at the moment. Daphne Utilities expects the repairs to be completed within an hour.