Continuing to quarantine out of abundance of caution, Fairhope City Council pres. tests positive for COVID-19

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope City Council President Jack Burrell announced – from home – during Monday night’s meeting that he and two of his family members have tested positive for COVID-19.
We spoke with Burrell over the phone, who says he and his family are feeling fine, and although they are past the point of recommended quarantine time, he’s continuing to self-isolate out of an abundance of caution.
This started when one of his children was told that a coworker of theirs tested positive. That’s when Burrell said his whole family began quarantining. His child has since tested negative.
Burrell said he is waiting until he receives a negative test before ending his self-quarantine.
