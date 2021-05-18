Construction to start this summer on new ICW boat launch in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) The Baldwin County Commission is moving forward with the development of the ICW Boat Launch Project. Commissioner Skip Gruber says a contractor has been selected and construction is expected to begin in July.

The 45-acre site just west of the toll bridge on the Intra Coastal Waterway in Orange Beach will be home to boat launches as well as fishing and staging piers, gazebos, a wharf area, restrooms and parking.

Once construction begins it is expected to take about eight months to complete.

The multi-million dollar project will allow boaters access to the ICW, Mobile Bay, Perdido Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.