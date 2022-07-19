ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The CoastAL entertainment complex that’s been in the works for over a year now, is not quite ready yet.

Instead of bars, restaurants and retail shops, a halted construction site stands in the lot. Orange Beach City Administrator Ken Grimes explains how construction supply shortages are halting progress.

“ What you see under construction now has had some delays due to some construction products, specifically roof trusses and things like that early on. But what they are doing is they are trying to meet phase one which will be an open bar area, and a retail shop,” said Grimes.

The City of Orange beach was hoping for a summertime opening, which included opening a bar scene and restaurant spot. Unfortunately, it’ll be at least another month before these spots are open.

“Our hope is early, early season as we get to the end of August, early September will definitely be a target, if it opens quicker than great, but it’s a unique partnership to give a city beach another public access point for the beach,” said Grimes.

The City of Orange Beach hopes to complete at least a portion of the project before the summer 2022 tourist boom ends.