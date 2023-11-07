FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The new Nature Preserve, also known as the Fairhope Triangle, is just months away from starting construction.

City of Fairhope Engineer Richard Johnson said construction will begin shortly.

“Sometime in the first quarter in the calendar year is the very first phase to actually start construction of the park facility,” Johnson said.

There are new and official renderings to show what the park and preserve will look like with kayak launches, trails, shelters and seating areas. Johnson also explained a big part of the project will be a spot for students.

“As well as outdoor classrooms to encourage school children and school groups to come out,” Johnson said.

This $1.8 million project has four phases. Phase 1 is the trails; phase 2 is the building of a nature interpretive center.

Johnson also told News 5 that phases three and four will begin construction in fall 2024.

“That is going to be is going to be a bit more active for off-roading bicycling and things like that,” Johnson said.

Completion of phases 1 and 2 is set for fall 2024.