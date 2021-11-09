Construction of new ICW boat launch ahead of schedule

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — In the shadow of The Wharf along the Intracoastal Waterway in Orange Beach, The Launch is being carved out of a 47-acre piece of property on the north side of what some consider the “other coastline” on Pleasure Island.

What was once overgrown brush is now six concrete boat ramps. Crews work on decking around a basin that will become the center of activity when The Launch opens next year.

When it is finished, there will be 150 parking places, walking and bike trails, gazebos and other family-friendly attractions and room for future additions.

At times, boat traffic around the coastal communities rivals road traffic on the island. Once it is finished, it is hoped The Launch will help reduce congestion on both fronts.

The target date to open is Memorial Day 2022, but if progress continues at the current pace, it could open before spring.