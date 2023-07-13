FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The project will cost the city roughly $400,000, but Mayor Sherry Sullivan says the improvements are needed to preserve an iconic spot downtown.

“The clock was put there in the late 80s and really it’s not an historical corner, but a lot of people, just because it’s the place where most people take photographs, it’s identifiable downtown, it’s the main intersection. People always refer to meet me at the clock or at the clock corner,” said Sullivan.

This popular spot is getting major updates starting Aug. 1. A construction contract was awarded this week to develop the corner at Fairhope Ave. and Section St. into something more appealing and useful.

“It’s basically going to be an extension of the alleyway project. A lot of brick pavers, some bench seating that will be concrete. We’re also going to kind of push that out into the intersection so it’ll take up a space and a half of parking basically because the brick work will move into the intersection,” she explained.

Improvements will also be made to the pedestrian walkways and traffic lights at the intersection. Sullivan says once the alleyway improvements and the corner are both completed it will create a walkable space for visitors across the downtown district. It may be known to locals as the “clock corner”, but soon city officials hope to rebrand the spot and give it an official name.

“Trying to come up with a name that will pay tribute to what our history is,” said Sullivan.

The project is expected to wrap up in late November.