Congressman Mo Brooks to speak at GOP event in Baldwin County

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the most high-profile candidates for the US Senate in Alabama is speaking in Baldwin County Saturday. Republican Congressman Mo Brooks is speaking in Spanish Fort at an event organized by the local Tea Party group, the Common Sense Campaign.

Brooks will be the keynote speaker at a rally entitled “Stand Up Alabama.” It is scheduled to start at 4 pm Saturday afternoon, March 27th, at the Spanish Fort Container Park. This is the first public event in our area for Brooks since he announced his candidacy for the US Senate days ago. There will be a question-and-answer session after Brooks’ speech. State rules regarding masks and social distancing will be observed.

More information on the event can be found here.