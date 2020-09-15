Conditions in Baldwin County from Gulf Shores to Orange Beach

Baldwin County

UPDATE (9/15/20 8:50 AM) — The gulf of Mexico’s first look at day break from the Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Sally inches closer.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Folks were waking to torrential rain fall from Hurricane Sally in Baldwin County.

The waves are expected to break 10-15 feet in Gulf Shores at the surf zone. Orange Beach Police posted on Facebook earlier Tuesday morning to urge people not to drive on the roads if they didn’t have to do so.

