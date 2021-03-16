Concert calendar filling up after a year of canceled shows in Baldwin County

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – There’s no question things are slowly getting back to normal in south Baldwin County.

“I think it was really unfortunate that things closed down as much as they did, but I really think it’s time, people are tired of being quarantined,” said Elwyn Kropuenske.

The Wharf Amphitheater is getting ready for the 2021 concert season after a year of canceled shows.

“It was primarily a setback for our staff. It was very hard on our families, the people that depend on their income from the amphitheater,” said Pete Bryan, General Manager of The Wharf Amphitheater.

Next month rock band Needtobreathe will hit the stage. Empty seats will be filled for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have a 10,000-seat amphitheater and we’re putting 2,000 people in, just so that we can comply with all of the local, state and nations guidelines,” added Bryan. He says big name acts like Luke Bryan, Brooks & Dunn, Brantley Gilbert and Jon Pardi are all a part of this year’s lineup.

“I think we’re about to get started and I think you’re about to see some really, really exciting things start hitting the calendar,” said Bryan, hinting at the possibility of more shows later in the year.

Those we spoke with in south Baldwin County Tuesday say they’re ready for concerts to resume.

“If there was something we really enjoyed we would probably go see it, absolutely, without a mask,” said a visitor in Gulf Shores.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s mask mandate is set to end on April 9th. The Wharf intends to update and adjust their safety protocols as needed.