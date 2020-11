FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) 18-year-old Clinton Lee Luker of Robertsdale is in the Escambia County Florida jail charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling after his arrest over the weekend. Police tracked him from Foley to Pensacola and made the arrest early Sunday morning.

Friday, Foley police were called to the Aaronville community and found a 17-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds. Police Chief Thurston Bullock says Luker shot the victim three times with a .45 caliber handgun. He also says this was a targeted attack. "It was an isolated incident. This subject was looking for him and we believe it to be intentional."