Company connecting loved ones during COVID-19 and holiday season

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – What a difference a year makes when it comes to how people are spending the holidays.

“Just think about where we’re you last year at Thanksgiving or the year before. Chances are you were around family, around friends and this year it might not be the same,” said Steven Gurley.

Most of us are typically spending time with loved ones during the holidays and at some point gifts are exchanged.

“For me, I have some older relatives and they go out to the mailbox. Some of the only movement they get during the day through this pandemic is getting up and going out to their mailbox and checking their mail,” he added.

That’s why Gurley, along with Alabama native Evan Mathis, came up with the idea for Giftgoat. Gurley is also from Alabama. His parents live in Orange Beach during part of their year.

“You open it up and there’s a handwritten envelope sitting in the mail for you and you open it up and there’s a handwritten message on it and maybe a picture of you and that relative a year, or some years, ago,” said Gurley.

The idea is to keep that personalized touch at a time when many people are isolated. You sign up and Giftgoat sends your card on the holiday you choose, in advance, without you having to worry. It also helps those who may forget special dates.

“That really does mean a lot to people right now when it’s really hard to find meaning in a lot of things,” he added.

The two men plan to expand their gift options in the coming months to cater for any occasion.

You can visit their website here to learn more.

