Community support needed to complete special needs park in Summerdale

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – It may look like a completed playground, but you’ll notice the red clay surrounding it and the empty land that should be filled with a ballpark and other amenities. A special playground for Baldwin County children has been in the works for years, but now organizers are at a standstill.

“This is a picnic area and on the other side over there will be a special needs swing with wheelchairs,” said Bruce White with the Miracle League of Coastal Alabama.

COVID-19 hit the non-profit organization hard last year when their grant money came to an abrupt stop. They’re ready for a comeback, though. The installation of a playground surface will cost $30,000 in itself and they’re asking the community for help.

“We’re trying to get reestablished and get going again. We need to get this surface down and then move on to the community build on a big pavilion here that will have about 20 picnic tables,” added White. “We still have about $1.8 million to go in completion of this project,” he continued.

The project has been an ongoing effort for years in Summerdale. It’s the only one of its’ kind in Baldwin County aimed at special needs children.

“It’s going to be amazing for so many people. Me being a special needs mom I think it’s absolutely great,” said Haley Stewart who looks forward to the completed project.

The Miracle League of Coastal Alabama hopes to complete phase one of the project this year. You can follow their progress on their Facebook page and they’re thankful for any donations that are made.