Community says thank you to healthcare heroes in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Behind the doors of South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and every hospital across the country, a battle is raging. “Unprecedented times,” says Chief Nursing Officer Margaret Roley. “In my 30-year career, I’ve never seen or been through anything like this.”

Roley is on the front lines along with other nurses, physicians, health care professionals all waging war against Covid 19 and it’s taking a toll. “There is a balance between feeling the need to serve our community and taking care of our patients and exhaustion,” Roley said.

Wednesday at South Baldwin, an acknowledgment of the sacrifice. “We wanted to do something special for those that are caring for so many of us,” says Executive Director of South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce Donna Watts.

Local restaurants, chambers of commerce, and other volunteers from the community provided lunch and dinner as a way to say thank you. For Roley, it was perfect timing.

“So I feel like when we really feel like we are at the end of our rope, our community — the community we are taking care of — gives back and gives us that little pick-me-up we need,” Roley said.

“If they weren’t here to do this, what would we do without them?” Watts asked. “This is just to say thank you and to acknowledge what they are giving every day when they roll out of bed with three hours of sleep, and they’ve got to do it all over again for 12 or 14 or 16 hours.”

For the 700 health care workers at South Baldwin, this is more than a meal according to Roley. “It is more the message that was sent to our staff today. We’re not forgotten. They know what we’re going through and they are there for us just like we plan to be here for them.”

Organizers say this isn’t the first time they have reached out to staff at South Baldwin and it won’t be the last.