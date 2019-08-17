Community remembers Elberta boy as a superhero

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — After fighting the bad guys, who came in the form of brain and spine tumors, for four years – Baxter Duddy passed away on Saturday. He was 8 years old.

But it wasn’t his death that was addressed a week later at Oak Hollow Farm in Fairhope. It was how bravely he lived his life.

“He was fearless,” said his mom Brook.

So many people came out, that there wasn’t enough room for them inside.

Tears were shed. But people pushed through, but everyone pushed through – by talking about how Baxter would push through his own pain.

“Baxter still had some fight left,” said Brook. “He always had a smile on his face.”

The family says three organizations have been monumental in helping them through this process, and is asking for donations to Pilots for Christ, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, or the trial Duddy was on.