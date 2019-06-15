Community rallies behind Robertsdale woman shot 8 times

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — As Leigh Ann Thomas continues to heal from her eight gunshot wounds, the community wants her to know – they have her back. Those gunshots – allegedly at the hands of her own nephew, who’s now in jail.

A movie night is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. at Central Christian School to help pay for Thomas’ medical costs. It costs $2 per person to attend, and all proceeds will go directly to the family. She says she’s eternally grateful, and the support from the community is what’s been helping her push past the physical and emotional pain still present from the shooting.

“The hardest part has been who injured me,” she told News 5. That’s because she says it was her nephew, 18-year-old Preston Northan, who Thomas and her husband took in to keep out of foster care.

Northan is still in jail on a $131,000 bond. He’s charged with robbery, burglary, reckless endangerment and assault.

There will be another benefit for the Thomas’ on June 29 at the PZK Hall in Robertsdale.